Doing a LS swap on my notch. I’m going with a Nissan 6 speed over the t56 or tr6060. The Nissan 6 speed uses a internal slave. So I need to figure out a way to setup hydraulic clutch pedal. I know 05 and up mustangs use a hydraulic clutch pedal and I was also thinking maybe putting a universal clutch pedal. Has anyone put a hydraulic pedal in a fox? Or ever seen one or have any leads to where I can get any info. Thank you