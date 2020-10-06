Hydraulic slave cylinder for a T5

Folks - which slave cylinder are y’all using for your T5 hydraulic conversions?



I’ve been through 2 wilwood slaves - they have a 1.38” travel and I think this is causing problems because I only need 0.9375 inches of travel at the end of the clutch fork. I think the master is overpressurizing the slave and blowing the O ring. It does not appear that I have a side load problem, though I might - I’m going to be particularly cautious with the next slave to make sure I do not.

Any recommendations? I’m looking for reliability. I have a 3/4” bore wilwood master if that helps.