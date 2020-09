1995 GT 5.0. Converting to Hydro-Boost with boost from a 1998 Cobra. New power steering pump. Plumbing is correct: High pressure out from pump to top of hydro-boost (largest fitting); Bottom right (medium sized fitting) of Hydro-boost to power steering rack; returns from both tee into steering pump return. Symptom: When engine starts the brake peddle pressure goes to zero. Steering works fine. Bleed the hydro-boost at the top zerk while running at idle until no bubbles. HELP?!?