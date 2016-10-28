So i've recently changed my setup just a bit and also learned a couple things too. I now have received a flaming river rack that was in a notch that i bought for $50 (mainly bought for the rack and other odds and ends i didnt have), i kind of want to use the rack considering i already have it. I also have Caddy ats brembos that i am installing as well. i know i can get the calipers to work but i want to use hydroboost. I just bought a unit + MC off a Mach 1 and i am retaining the 5.0. I mainly want to use the hb simply due to size comparison and im going to be using a pretty aggressive cam. i also dont want to use manual brakes. i read somewhere that an 82-86 continental used hydroboost on the 5.0 so i was curious if the power steering pump would work on my application since i plan on using a manual rack. I get this is kind of a unique and strange setup but if i can get it to work i think it would be one of a kind and super cool. any help is very appreciated.