Mustang5L5
Feb 18, 2001
I think I want to start looking into a hydroboost conversion. Notice the MC/booster combo on Ebay tends to fetch around $200 for the pair, and that's what the parts go for new/reman on rockauto.com.
Anyway, I know they share the typical Sn95 booster mount pattern. Shouldn't be an issue as I've already installed an SN95 booster, so I modified for the bolt pattern already.
Big issue is the brake pedal arm. It shares the same straight pedal arm as the 96-98 vac booster which usually you want to avoid for binding reasons. How do people address this?
