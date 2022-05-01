Hydroboost/ps pump issues?

MakotoS13
so the car does really great, the only thing is that if i stand on the brakes (like in a way that you'd never do even driving spiritedly) the engine will die if at idle.
its really an edge case so it doesn't bother me too much but i would like to get this sorted.
any body got any ideas? its definitely the hydroboost or ps pump thing.
