Hydroboost

BIG-MAC

BIG-MAC

New Member
Jan 22, 2006
82
0
0
Dallas
I have read some threads on master cylinders and some mentioned that 94+ Mustang MC's will fit early cars. Is this true? If so then it seems this 96 Mustang Hydroboost might fit also? For sure someone here has done a DIY hydroboost install?
 

rbohm

rbohm

SN Certified Technician
Apr 12, 2002
6,698
551
204
62
tucson,az
hydroboost can indeed be installed in the early cars, but you have to have power steering. since the 94 and 96 hydroboost systems are basically the same, they use the same mods to install. i think mustang steve has a hydroboost install on his site, but i am not sure. you will have to reinforce the firewall to handle the extra load.
 
BIG-MAC

BIG-MAC

New Member
Jan 22, 2006
82
0
0
Dallas
rbohm thanks for the response.

If this has been posted too many times in the past I sure could not find one...but surely someone here has done this before. Bueller?
 
Mustangmaker67

Mustangmaker67

New Member
Apr 16, 2004
49
0
0
55
Indiana
www.Mustangmaker.com
Hydroboost, does work with just a little fabrication. locating pin hole must be drilled, and the inside of the firewall area needs to be reinforced. You need to either convert the fittings to "AN" fittings or use the original ends and build hoses from there. clearance with the hood hinges is very close, especially on 65-66 models, you'll need to rework the hose fitting on the pressure side some. You need to use a late model pump to supply needed volume/pressure, but if your going to use the orginal P/s stuff you'll need to regulate the pressure to the P/s. Hydroboost with a late model rack on a Mustang II works the best. That may be more then you want to do. I've done several and all still work good. The first few I did blew the seals in the old P/S valve. So now I change the spring in the valve and they work decent.
 
BIG-MAC

BIG-MAC

New Member
Jan 22, 2006
82
0
0
Dallas
HHStang said:
I've got it. I pulled it off an early 80's Lincoln. I did this because my blown 67's engine vacuum was way too low for power brakes. Hydroboost solved that. There is actually a guy that sells a kit if you have the cash.(http://www.hydratechbraking.com)
Hey...do you have any pics of your install? I know you are redoing the 67 got any new pics of the progress? Like you said about Hydratech, big $$$ so I am going to DIY it...just wanted to hear from someone that had also done one so to make sure that I get the right oem parts like year, model and so on. The pic from the hydratech website also shows a billet adapter plate...did you also run an adapter on yours?
 
J

jbuening

Member
Apr 28, 2005
399
0
17
Just out of curiosity, why would the firewall need additional reinforcement? Are the hydroboost units that heavy? I know the 69/70 cars have firewall reinforcement but am curious if additional would be needed. Thanks Big-Mac, cause i had seen them on ebay in the past and wondered if anyone has done this. I was worried about different PS pressures from our old pumps to the new style pumps.
 
Swede958

Swede958

Founding Member
Dec 17, 2001
712
0
0
37
Austin, TX
It needs to be reinforced because of the added pressure of the system. Yes, it is heavier than just a m/c and I believ a little heavier than a booster (chunk of iron versus hollow metal balloon). BUT, the system will have nire fluid pressure going in the reverse of the pedal movement. I think this is how it works.... The pressure from the pedal exerts on the hydro system, the hydro system in turn translates some of that back through it's casing to the firewall mounting (you push something, it moves forward) and the added pressure on the firwall will distort/bend it... :shrug:
 
H

HHStang

New Member
May 15, 2003
565
0
0
Coastal SC
email me

BIG-MAC said:
Hey...do you have any pics of your install? I know you are redoing the 67 got any new pics of the progress? Like you said about Hydratech, big $$$ so I am going to DIY it...just wanted to hear from someone that had also done one so to make sure that I get the right oem parts like year, model and so on. The pic from the hydratech website also shows a billet adapter plate...did you also run an adapter on yours?
email me at [email protected] and I'll send you a good article on Hydroboost. I'll try to take pics this weekend also for you. Mike
 
