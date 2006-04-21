Hydroboost, does work with just a little fabrication. locating pin hole must be drilled, and the inside of the firewall area needs to be reinforced. You need to either convert the fittings to "AN" fittings or use the original ends and build hoses from there. clearance with the hood hinges is very close, especially on 65-66 models, you'll need to rework the hose fitting on the pressure side some. You need to use a late model pump to supply needed volume/pressure, but if your going to use the orginal P/s stuff you'll need to regulate the pressure to the P/s. Hydroboost with a late model rack on a Mustang II works the best. That may be more then you want to do. I've done several and all still work good. The first few I did blew the seals in the old P/S valve. So now I change the spring in the valve and they work decent.