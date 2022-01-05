I’m Curious —-Why a Fox?

L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
339
308
71
73
Chillicothe, Missouri
Honestly I am curious as to why the Fox is so popular with you guys to rebuild.
I come to mine because my daughter, and Son in Law wanted my Harley.
They offered the Fox and $ 3000 for it.
Barb made me take it as she wanted to make them happy.
I planned on selling the 83. Had my 1996 F150 4x4, and she had her 2015 GT Premium. Didn’t need anything else.
She encouraged me to keep it, and fix it up. Was’nt going to do it.
After she fell over a baby gate that screwed up her hip her Mustang was uncomfortable for her to drive, so we traded it in for a 2018 Explorer.
7 months later she passed away.
So I am looking at this Explorer that I don’t have any use for, and I’m looking at the little Mustang and I thought “ Why not build the Mustang and sell the Explorer.
The Explorer sold in less than two weeks.
Only had 5,000 miles on it.
My build began.
Want you to know that it was about 4 months before I decided to sell her ride.
It’s been about 3 years so please no condolences. I’m good.
Just curious as to why the Fox.
Never was a fan until 2019 and owned one, and started visiting this Forum.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MTV593
Fox Is possible to get a driver quality fox anymore?
Replies
29
Views
488
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
H
Fox Body Mustang 1988 5.0 AOD - Overdrive Cable
Replies
3
Views
483
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Hueki
H
L
5.0 to GT40 upgrade. Which MAF, plugs and coil? Using A9L and 19lb injectors
Replies
37
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Halford4491
New to me Fox body. Looking for Rough HP and compression ratio
Replies
5
Views
361
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
B
I Watch, I Wait, someday it will pop up
Replies
9
Views
401
The Welcome Wagon
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Top Bottom