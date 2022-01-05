I’m Curious —-Why a Fox?

Honestly I am curious as to why the Fox is so popular with you guys to rebuild.

I come to mine because my daughter, and Son in Law wanted my Harley.

They offered the Fox and $ 3000 for it.

Barb made me take it as she wanted to make them happy.

I planned on selling the 83. Had my 1996 F150 4x4, and she had her 2015 GT Premium. Didn’t need anything else.

She encouraged me to keep it, and fix it up. Was’nt going to do it.

After she fell over a baby gate that screwed up her hip her Mustang was uncomfortable for her to drive, so we traded it in for a 2018 Explorer.

7 months later she passed away.

So I am looking at this Explorer that I don’t have any use for, and I’m looking at the little Mustang and I thought “ Why not build the Mustang and sell the Explorer.

The Explorer sold in less than two weeks.

Only had 5,000 miles on it.

My build began.

Want you to know that it was about 4 months before I decided to sell her ride.

It’s been about 3 years so please no condolences. I’m good.

Just curious as to why the Fox.

Never was a fan until 2019 and owned one, and started visiting this Forum.