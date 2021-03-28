I’m speechless, The Stangnet PSA Thread

  • Sponsors(?)


nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
840
352
93
58
nevada
I live in a h.o.a. Hood, I'm only suppose to work on my car inside my closed garage. I work on my neighbors cars , co- workers cars,and my cars with and without door closed , inside and out. Been doing so since we bought house new in May 2000. I'm an outlaw for the last 21 years.
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
  • Useful
Reactions: 90sickfox, 91AOD5.0LX and General karthief
Ryuk

Ryuk

I love your drawers
Apr 22, 2017
661
503
103
55
I can understand not allowing a disassembled car to sit outside for along period, but this is a bad HOA codified as law.

Oh, and impact wrenches, air compressors, and torque wrenches are tools commonly found in the homes of the majority of people I know.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,331
11,439
224
Massachusetts
Lets keep this one on topic and focused on the original topic posted. Please no sidestep into politics, aliens, or anything else otherwise it will get moved to the off-topic forums.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 91AOD5.0LX
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,331
11,439
224
Massachusetts
Ryuk said:
Oh, and impact wrenches, air compressors, and torque wrenches are tools commonly found in the homes of the majority of people I know.
Click to expand...

If you can buy it at Home Depot, Lowes or Harbor Freight, then I would consider it a "normal" tool. All the above are readily available tools that most people I know who do their own work at home (not necessarily on cars) have. I would think any first-year lawyer who actually wanted to challenge this new law could successfully argue this point.

Why stop at cars? What about Home Improvement? On a Sat in the summer in my neighborhood, you can hear the sounds of construction ongoing. Not all by contractors. At what point do similar laws get enacted here?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 91AOD5.0LX and Ryuk
MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
9,156
4,856
224
91AOD5.0LX said:
www.lawenforcementtoday.com

Communism in California? County passes ordinance virtually banning most home car repairs (op-ed)

While some minor repairs are allowed, the ordinance would make it illegal to perform a car restoration in your own garage, while also banning common home tools such as air compressors, impact tools and torque wrenches
www.lawenforcementtoday.com www.lawenforcementtoday.com
Click to expand...
As I said when it got mentioned in another thread, this isn't an uncommon thing. Even in the predominantly-conservative city I live in here in Texas there's a virtually identical city ordinance, and they do enforce it to an extent.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,331
11,439
224
Massachusetts
MustangIIMatt said:
As I said when it got mentioned in another thread, this isn't an uncommon thing. Even in the predominantly-conservative city I live in here in Texas there's a virtually identical city ordinance, and they do enforce it to an extent.
Click to expand...


I'm curious who the targeted demographic is? Are they fining Joe Blow who's changing struts on his car in the driveway on the weekend, or going after folks who are possibly engaging in the business of running a home mechanic shop and have 4-5 non-running cars in the driveway waiting to get worked on?
 
MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
9,156
4,856
224
Mustang5L5 said:
I'm curious who the targeted demographic is? Are they fining Joe Blow who's changing struts on his car in the driveway on the weekend, or going after folks who are possibly engaging in the business of running a home mechanic shop and have 4-5 non-running cars in the driveway waiting to get worked on?
Click to expand...
Well, remember, I said they enforce it "to an extent".

I know a guy, right in downtown, who runs a shop out of his two-car garage with carport. He keeps everything clean, never has more than four cars at a time, and if you didn't know it was his business, you'd be clueless that it was an actual shop. They leave him alone.

On the other hand, I try to blitz out an engine swap in my driveway over the weekend and get a written warning for non-compliance.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
19,140
6,342
193
polk county florida
I live in a fairly rural area, we have a 'problem house', not with cars sitting around but it is just an eyesore, when the lawn gets mowed which is not very often, they actually mow around the toys and anything else that is in the yard, they actually painted the house once and didn't move anything in the carport, just painted around it. They dug a pond in the back yard and left the hole open with dirt piled up for months, the property has accumulated daily fines for years and they know how to manipulate the system, there is no mortgage so the county cannot really take the property,
There are several 'car people' in the neighborhood including myself, there was a conversation once about a car in my back yard between two homeowners, one that just bought a home within a few months of the conversation, they were told to come to me and explain their concern, never happend. If it had I would be willing to come to a compromise. That's how it should work.
Now in regards to the eyesore house, I personally talked to and offered to 'help' them clean up, they didn't care and needless to say it was a short conversation.
He has called me (yes he has my phone number) and asked for my help with a tow a few times and I did help him on a couple occasions, I never asked for payment, he has offered and promised to pay me , this never happend, I will no longer help him and have told him so, we remain cordial but he knows I am not afraid to say no.
All you have to do is look at California history, I've said it before, some people have therapy dogs, they have dogs in therapy, what's that tell ya?
 
L

limp

Active Member
Oct 4, 2020
135
29
38
65
Florida
Mustang5L5 said:
I'm curious who the targeted demographic is? Are they fining Joe Blow who's changing struts on his car in the driveway on the weekend, or going after folks who are possibly engaging in the business of running a home mechanic shop and have 4-5 non-running cars in the driveway waiting to get worked on?
Click to expand...
It always starts small or " just a few"... Its the stepping stone for MUCH bigger laws and control
 
Ryuk

Ryuk

I love your drawers
Apr 22, 2017
661
503
103
55
MustangIIMatt said:
Well, remember, I said they enforce it "to an extent".

I know a guy, right in downtown, who runs a shop out of his two-car garage with carport. He keeps everything clean, never has more than four cars at a time, and if you didn't know it was his business, you'd be clueless that it was an actual shop. They leave him alone.

On the other hand, I try to blitz out an engine swap in my driveway over the weekend and get a written warning for non-compliance.
Click to expand...
They leave him alone until he pisses off the wrong person and then they'll use this benign law against him.

Better not to have onerous laws on the books in the first place than have to rely on the kindness of elected officials to overlook you.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 91AOD5.0LX
MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
9,156
4,856
224
Ryuk said:
They leave him alone until he pisses off the wrong person and then they'll use this benign law against him.

Better not to have onerous laws on the books in the first place than have to rely on the kindness of elected officials to overlook you.
Click to expand...
That's a whole other kettle of worms.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: Ryuk
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
1,794
603
123
56
Sarasota Florida
My neighbor fixes his truck in the driveway. Crap everywhere, and it pisses me off. I live in a deed restricted neighborhood. I keep my stuff in the garage because I care. Hoa's keep the prices up, and the trash down. Politics in Cali. is a whole other deal. Not for me
 
L

limp

Active Member
Oct 4, 2020
135
29
38
65
Florida
Potomus Pete said:
My neighbor fixes his truck in the driveway. Crap everywhere, and it pisses me off. I live in a deed restricted neighborhood. I keep my stuff in the garage because I care. Hoa's keep the prices up, and the trash down. Politics in Cali. is a whole other deal. Not for me
Click to expand...
In my opinion this is what starts stupid laws like this.. That IS what HOA's are about...... A person who abuses this affects us all.....
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
1,794
603
123
56
Sarasota Florida
Yeh, but if Florida you can have a boat and a twenty foot camper right in front of a small lot. Also tow truck drivers park right by the front door, so they can get out quick. Some neighborhoods are a sea of crap when you drive down streets. I am ok with that if I had a bunch of toys, but I'm thinking of getting out in ten years. Then I might want my boat ready to go.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ryuk
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
The Autocross Tips and Tech Thread
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
FastDriver
  • Locked
RANT!!! Are you :leghump:ing kidding me California?!?!
Replies
47
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
3
New to stangnet.
Replies
1
Views
234
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Cheapskate207
Fox New member with ‘90 coupe
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
VOORHEES
  • Sticky
35th Anniv Time To Move On. Resigning my 35th mod status.
Replies
3
Views
1K
Special Production
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom