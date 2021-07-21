IN2DEEP
New Member
-
- Jan 1, 2004
-
- 21
-
- 1
-
- 3
I have a '90s 5.0 swapped in my Jeep. It ran great for a very long time. But the last 6-8 years it's been eating ignition modules like candy. Seriously, the latest one lasted about 6 hours of run time. I've spent so much time and effort chasing this issue that I am just DONE. I'm tired of shoving this Jeep into the garage and ignoring it.......
How do I get EDIS?
I'm not a hot rodder looking for mega horsepower. I just want dependability. I would also prefer to be able to buy replacement parts at any autoparts store. Is it possible to steal the EDIS system from an Explorer? I see a lot of conversations using megasquirt systems, but is that really needed? Is it possible to swap EDIS and maintain factory Ford parts?
Please help!
Thanks,
Drew
How do I get EDIS?
I'm not a hot rodder looking for mega horsepower. I just want dependability. I would also prefer to be able to buy replacement parts at any autoparts store. Is it possible to steal the EDIS system from an Explorer? I see a lot of conversations using megasquirt systems, but is that really needed? Is it possible to swap EDIS and maintain factory Ford parts?
Please help!
Thanks,
Drew