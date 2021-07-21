I have a '90s 5.0 swapped in my Jeep. It ran great for a very long time. But the last 6-8 years it's been eating ignition modules like candy. Seriously, the latest one lasted about 6 hours of run time. I've spent so much time and effort chasing this issue that I am just DONE. I'm tired of shoving this Jeep into the garage and ignoring it.......



How do I get EDIS?



I'm not a hot rodder looking for mega horsepower. I just want dependability. I would also prefer to be able to buy replacement parts at any autoparts store. Is it possible to steal the EDIS system from an Explorer? I see a lot of conversations using megasquirt systems, but is that really needed? Is it possible to swap EDIS and maintain factory Ford parts?



Please help!



Thanks,

Drew