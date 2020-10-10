I am my brothers keeper

Cammer429

Cammer429

Member
Oct 26, 2018
6
1
13
56
FarEast TN
This is my twin brothers account, I changed the banner and avatar, so those are mine. Long story short I was caretaking mom who lives with my brother. Then HE began having health issues and can not continue to use computers in the foreseeable future due to PB ie (health). While helping mom I had began reading and using his stangnet account, with his blessings of course for advice and questions about my favorite vehicles. Ford remains my favorite , but some of the new stuff is complicated. Oh, I better explain, as far as I am concerned the new stuff is items related to 1980 up mustangs.! Yes, that is a joke,..... kind of!

My first car was a 65 & 1/2 mustang, (I think it was a 66 really) . It was a k4spd, fast back dark green, 4bbl, but not the Hi Po heads etc. The next one was a hi po red convertible. Like an airhead didn't buy it for the motor, but rather for the the round 140mph spedo and gauges, and the craig powerplay 8 track with a creme 291 tape thrown in. Man loved that car and every one of those that came after, one more 66' a 67 fast back 390, a 68 coup[e ...... an I think it was a 84 or 86, it had the last 4bbl before fuel injection. Then I was blindsided by family and responsibility happened. This latest mustang was just transportation. Being twins my brother and I have an affinity for silver mustangs, probably because the neighborhood's very cool guy had a silver 66 fastback, and it was one of the fastest cars in the county even if it had a 289 in it. It barely idled because of the radical cam ,man it was beautiful. Well if anyone is still awake or here if using my brothers account isn't against the rule I will see you all every now and again in the forum! ~
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cammer429
Swap or Build?
Replies
0
Views
53
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Cammer429
Cammer429
I
Exorcising a '78 ( and '78 and now '76")
Replies
133
Views
7K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
IICrew
I
3
New Member: 1978 M II Mach I
Replies
12
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
351MooseStang
3
robert robinson
She Bought Me A Mach 1
Replies
9
Views
668
The Welcome Wagon
robert robinson
robert robinson
Colorado66
Progress Thread 2014 V6 'chelle-b Ii'
Replies
30
Views
3K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom