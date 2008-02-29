I am stuck... Battery Relocation

you can wire it two ways;



1: run the heavy gauge cable to the hot side of the starter solenoid, and then fromt he hot side to the starter. you then run the lighter second wire from the load side of hte solenoid to the starter. this is the way it was designed to run.



2: you run the heavy cable to the hot side of the solenoid, then run the heavy cable from the load side to the starter, and use a short jumper wire from the large stud to the small one on the starter. this will work, but some people have some minor issues with the stater not engaging properly.