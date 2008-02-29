I am stuck... Battery Relocation

A67StangMaster
Today I bought a Battery Relocation kit for my 67 mustang.
while I was installing it I ran into a problem. I have a mini starter and it uses 2 wires to get it to start.
A 12g and a 4g
Now the kit cam with a Long Red 4g cable, and a short 2ft 4g black cable.
How am I supose to wire this up?
I try thinking of way to install it but I am completely lost...
Please Help....
