I believe she has potential!!

S

schwerdt1

Member
Sep 15, 2020
4
2
13
49
Caddo Mills, TX
1989 GT roller. She will be getting dropped off at my house today. Already has had some upgrades done to make her track worthy, subframe connectors, cage, southside lower control arms, 3.73s, tubular k member and draglites. Have a 306 short block coming next week from Creb Engineering. Have been collecting my parts past few weeks. Under my bed right now are the TW 170 61cc heads, TW 1.6 roller rockers, lifters, f303 cam, Comp Cams timing set and some Ford Racing tall valve covers. Coming off my other project car will be Performer RPM intake, Holley Super Sniper EFI and On3 70mm kit along with C4 trans/ 2800-3200 converter.
 

