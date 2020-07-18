I bought a 2013 Boss 302 Mustang with 70k miles and 3 different accidents

Troublesome_Hobby
In separate incidents it was in a front end, passenger side front and rear end accidents. Literally 3 sides lol. I GOT LUCKY. The price of the car reflected all this.
AND IT IS MAGNIFICENT. Owned it 8 months now and 0 problems.
Some wrecked cars can be nightmares just want to share this positive experience because we post about 100% negative experiences lol.
Here is ride in it: View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMT053cuc-Q
IT IS AWESOME.
