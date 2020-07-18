I bought a 2013 Boss 302 Mustang with 70k miles and 3 different accidents

Troublesome_Hobby

Troublesome_Hobby

Member
Sep 3, 2018
19
5
13
49
Johns Creek, GA
In separate incidents it was in a front end, passenger side front and rear end accidents. Literally 3 sides lol. I GOT LUCKY. The price of the car reflected all this.

AND IT IS MAGNIFICENT. Owned it 8 months now and 0 problems.

Some wrecked cars can be nightmares just want to share this positive experience because we post about 100% negative experiences lol.

Here is ride in it: View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMT053cuc-Q


IT IS AWESOME.
 

2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mar 5, 2019
2,092
1,186
133
53
Oahu
Love that color!
Most Damage is able to be fixed right if the right guy does it.

She's a looker:cool:
 
Sycostang67

Sycostang67

Member
Sep 27, 2019
19
14
11
40
Kuna, ID
That is a nice color. I passed on a GT that had some mods, lower miles but also a few accidents. It can be a crap shoot, sounds like you got a good one though.
 
