I couldn't take the drone....maybe I'm old...

I recently put some flowmaster 40 series on my coupe. They were free, so I figured why not? Well, they sounded good at idle, but after that it just wasn't me. The looks from people as I cruised through a parking lot, the unbearable drone on the freeway, and not being able to hear the stereo just wasn't cutting it. I just replaced them with Dynomax Super Turbo's. The sound difference is unbelievable. It is just the right sound for me.Chris