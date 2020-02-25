I couldn't take the drone....maybe I'm old...

I recently put some flowmaster 40 series on my coupe. They were free, so I figured why not? Well, they sounded good at idle, but after that it just wasn't me. The looks from people as I cruised through a parking lot, the unbearable drone on the freeway, and not being able to hear the stereo just wasn't cutting it. I just replaced them with Dynomax Super Turbo's. The sound difference is unbelievable. It is just the right sound for me.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnw0PdwPCyI


Chris
 
I'm with you. I put a set of Flows on my '95 in 2015 and I'm ready for something else. Haven't decided what, though. I have a pair of Flowmaster HP2 mufflers and a pair of Walker QuietFlow SS 2.5" mufflers. Not sure which will eventually make their way onto the car.

I could probably put the Flows on the '66 when the time comes. Who knows.
 
