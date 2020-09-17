I don't own a Mustang!

Good morning everyone.



I'm new to this forum...in fact this is the only forum I've ever joined.



I'm over 50 years old now and over the years have owned, loved, and enjoyed a couple great Mustangs. Unfortunately, I lost them both in accidents. The last was on the Coronado Bay Bridge in San Diego in 2001 during a rain storm...I was not speeding.



At any rate, after the accident, I saw a '46 Ford Pickup just up the coast in San Clemente. I bought it and stuffed my 289 into it and have not looked back. I've now had this truck for almost 20 years and absolutely love my "Tarnished "289!



As for the truck:

I removed the suspension and drum brakes and added a '76 Dodge Aspen front end w/disc brakes, added a '71 Ford LTD Rear-end, and an '82 Cadillac steering column.



My pride and joy is the engine:

Stock 302 block (with a mid-range comp cam)

Cast iron 289 heads (1966) which I now call HI-PO's...(ported, polished, GM valves, guide plates, roller-tipped rockers, chrome alloy push-rods, cut 0.030 over [probably to match a past 289 block but I had no hand in that...they obviously have their own history]).

Edelbrock Performer 289 intake

Edelbrock 600 cfm 4bbl carb

Mallory dual pt distributor (I've since dumped the points/condenser and went with a PerTronix kit)

Gear Drive



The transmission is a C4 with a High Stall Convertor and a Shift Kit.



She's also equipped with headers and Flow masters.



While she's not a Mustang my "Tarnished" Ford truck and her "Tarnished" Mustang drivetrain looks and sounds phenomenal! The performance isn't' too bad either.



Anyone care to guess the horsepower? I'm guessing it's around 320 or so but I haven't had her dyno'ed yet but certainly intend to.



At any rate, I look forward with interacting with you all over.