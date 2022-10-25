I fought the law.....and I won!

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

Mililani, Hawaii
The other SSP I bought in September had been off the road since 2004. After I got it I checked with DMV about switching the title to my name etc. and man did I get a shock! The DMV lady tells me "There are back taxes to 2004 and you owe $6309.24". Holy crap! In Hawaii, if you stop driving your car (which the previous owner did) and you don't surrender the plates (which the previous owner did not do) the taxes pile up, year after year, and the DMV will not let you register or transfer title until you pay all the past tax. Well, I decided I was not gonna just fork over 6k for absolutely nothing, so I filed a motion in court against the city director of finance disputing the tax. I showed through previous recorded mileage in 2002 compared to the odometer now that almost no miles were put on. Since the car was not using city or state roads, it should not have been subject to taxation. I also showed pictures of the car with no engine etc. Today was my hearing and the Judge was very understanding of the situation and he ruled in my favor waving ALL past tax. What a relief.

