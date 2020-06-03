rockyracoon said: Have tried to seal lower intake 5 or 6 times in the last two months. Its always the same, engine running lean. So after replacing the gt-40 lower with another gt-40 am getting the same result. If I hook the lower intake gaskets into the tab on the head gasket there is only like 1/8 " (or less) of gasket material going above the top of the intake ports on the heads. If I adhere the gaskets higher without using the tabs on the head gaskets then there is not much gasket material below the intake ports on the intake. I never had this issue with the dart heads but with these pro comp heads it is a problem. Im using the fel pro 1250s but I have used the stock gaskets for a gt-40 (explorer) with the same result. today my vac reading was 6 - 7" hg and the exhaust exiting the tailpipe was super hot and was getting lean codes.



Im starting to wonder if its the angle of the heads at the runners. I may try to loosen up the head studs and try to install the intake. I assume the headers would have to be unbolted and am wondering if (since the motor only ran for 20 minutes) after new head gaskets were installed, could I still use them after loosening and re torque. Also do they make a thicker gasket for our motors ? Click to expand...

Hi,Can certainly assist you with this, yes indeed, the pins used the the OE Head’s allow heads to shift when torquing down. I usually run hollow but solid pins (not split pins) and install the intake with gaskets and tighten down just enough to keep the heads aligned, once I get through the first head torque of 3 steps, I’ll back off on the intake bolts as the heads will no longer shift.Additionally, I use “Hi Tack”- if uncertain about it, it’s an adhesive for doing just that- holding intake gaskets in place. You want to stick them to the head, only need a little to do this, usually I use two 1” long spots on the top of the intake gasket, one 1” long spot on the base. Cut out the 1250’s cross resirictor in the coolant passage, and a razor blade to get the ports lined up correctly.You’ll note the GT40 lower have much smaller ports than the heads, and is the real airflow restriction, place a gasket on the intake surface & you will note this. Port matching will help, and #2 & #5 Intake ports are the worst restriction, and any help you can give them by porting that lower will free up considerable flow, and turbulent airflow= Power, and allow breathing to higher RPM’sNote, GT40/40P head’s both don’t respond much (if any) to lift over 0.500, unless ported.If you fully torqued the gaskets, you should install new gaskets. They’re designed to crush once, if anything, you can use the old gaskets to mock up for Valvetrain geometry purposes, if the same thickness as what you’re replacing with.Headers shouldn’t require removal, bolts loosened- yes...but heads will remain straight if using the intake to align them there.Ok, Best!-John