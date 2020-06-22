i guess i'm back...

i'm back to the forums and wanted to start a new chapter with a new classic mustang. I usedd to be on here daily with my old turbocharged 67 which was sold about 5 years ago to a good home, i check in on it from time to time on instagram. LOL. Anyway, my is Rich and here is my current project that i have been working on.
1966 coupe:
CPP front suspension, 94 5.0 with edelbrock performer heads, sniper EFI, cable clutch 5 speed, all wheel power disc brakes, 2005 disc brake conversion, jba headers, x pipe, sway bars with 2005 GT wheels. Pony interior 66 stang
