I hate to be the bearer of bad news

When you're a mustang lover....its something thats in your blood. Some people, include myself, fall in love with their cars. Its a passion. Its a calling. I bought my my 2002 GT brand new fresh out of high school. I love her to death! I dont ever dream about ever giving her up. This is where reality hits hard.....



Out of the 18 years that Ive owned her, she's only been running for maybe 10 years. At first, my obsession started with the "bolt-ons" By 2010 I had every single bolt-on imaginable. From air filter to tailpipes. Tunes, electronics, everything. After all that I gained maybe .04 to .06 in the quarter.......for thousands of dollars.



The point here is that modding a 4,6 2V with bolt-ons is a complete waste.



I even went s as far to build the motor and go forced induction. I couldnt stop there (look at my signature below). Dont get things confused, I love this car to death.....but looking back I would have NEVER spent the money that I have. It simply is the worst financial decision that Ive made.