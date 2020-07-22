I have a very different type of misfire

So not that long ago, I ran the tank almost empty. I did not run out of fuel but I was with 6 miles. I have a 2005 Mustang GT and it’s slightly modified, so 6 miles is probably closer to 2-3 miles.



Anyway, since that day, I’ve been having a horrible stutter on acceleration. It does happen at lower RPM’s, and slightly on straightaways, but really is accentuated after making a turn.



I did what I thought it was. I changed the fuel pump, fuel filter, and the fuel injectors. They are all brand new, and the car is still stuttering especially around corners.My coil packs are less than a year old and I changed the plugs at that time as well.



I’m thinking it’s a fouled plug. But are there any other ideas what might be causing this? I don’t want to keep sinking money into things I don’t need. It would be easy if there were an engine light to get coffees from, but no light is present.



Any ideas?