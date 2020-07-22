I have a very different type of misfire

B

BlueChappy570

New Member
Jul 22, 2020
1
0
1
48
Port St. Lucie
So not that long ago, I ran the tank almost empty. I did not run out of fuel but I was with 6 miles. I have a 2005 Mustang GT and it’s slightly modified, so 6 miles is probably closer to 2-3 miles.

Anyway, since that day, I’ve been having a horrible stutter on acceleration. It does happen at lower RPM’s, and slightly on straightaways, but really is accentuated after making a turn.

I did what I thought it was. I changed the fuel pump, fuel filter, and the fuel injectors. They are all brand new, and the car is still stuttering especially around corners.My coil packs are less than a year old and I changed the plugs at that time as well.

I’m thinking it’s a fouled plug. But are there any other ideas what might be causing this? I don’t want to keep sinking money into things I don’t need. It would be easy if there were an engine light to get coffees from, but no light is present.

Any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H The "Cobra Clunk"? Looking for some insight for a very different application... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
J very hot temps,slightly different from others 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
S Very high mileage Mustang for sale 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
S 01 v6 very dash wiring issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
A Any help with Microsquirt tuning would be very much appreciated Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
Drum4life23 I have a very interesting situation! 06 mustang won’t start unless I remove fuse HELP! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
F For Sale 2003 Mustang GT Vert with very low miles (21K)-Well taken care of SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
T Very bad vibration from clutch pedal after hitting a bump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
J For Sale 1994 Mustang GT Autocross/HPDE setup, very clean, California. SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
DAJ352 Old School 5.0 Very cool stuff from the early days of the movement 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
V Suspension 1995 front end very loose 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
markinms Engine Best way to clean a GT40 Intake (very greasy/dirty)? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Nick Bos C4 Transmission has very delayed shifts 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
S newb from so cal. Just bought a very nice black on black 2000 GT The Welcome Wagon 1
J rough idle and very slight miss SVT Tech Forum 2
G For Sale '11 GT, Very low miles, Kona Blue S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
9 Paint and Body [[Very Quick Tutorial]] How to Remove your REAR bumper. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
J Looking at 94 gt for a possible project. Im very happy to get back in the swing of things finally!!! The Welcome Wagon 3
M Very annoying noise on 2018 GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
S For Sale Ford OE. 8.8" 3:27 ring & pinion very nice used Other Classifieds 0
E Deep Scratch/very Small Ding Or Dent On Hood? What To Do ? Any Repair Ideas? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
F Auction Bought Cobra - Running Very Poorly SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
R Car Stalls And Dies Very Often SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 10
Nutty 5.o SOLD 1990 Mustang Lx 5.0 W/5 Speed Hatch Very Nice/clean Dark Titanium In Pa Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 11
Realbill1976 Very New To Ford 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
little_redfox_91 91 Gt Running Very Rich Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
78mIIman Engine 78 Mustang Ii 302 Factory Mess Up, Very Weird!!! 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 0
N Bad Tps/iac? Bad/semi-erratic Idle, Running Very Rich; Window Motor Won't Connect To Gear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
cmerk27 Engine Very Strange Coolant Leak (checked All The Basics) And Other Problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 20
C Please Help Running Very Hot Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
blackfox91 Very Bad Gas Mileage, But It Has Many Performance Parts. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
S After Pi Swap Very Loud Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
D Header Pipe Near #6 & #7 Plugs Very Hot, Melting Stuff & Plug 7 Erratic Timing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
D Emissions Problem - Very High Hc Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 35
lepryy Need Some Help With Turn Signals. Plus A Very Strange Module Found Under My Steering Column. (videos Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
mustangfiveo198 Convertible Top Coming Up Very Slow Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
BKM48198 Very High Idle Only After Warmed Up About 20 Mins.???? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Edbert Tech Help! Very Rough Idle At Low Rpm...why? - Carb Guys Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
93lx5.0 SOLD 2007 Shelby Gt500, Red W/black Stripes, $28k, 31k Miles, Very Clean S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 2
S SOLD 2014 Mustang V6 Perf Pack, Recaros Very Low Miles S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
bennettracing Expired Very Custom 1990 Roadster Project Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
Jair633 Very Confused 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
callys Holley 750 Vacuum Help - Very Rich At Cruise Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
m3x1c0 Overheating Very Quickly Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 143
DonSoares Suspension Rebuilt Front End... Now Very Noisey. What Can I Do? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
J My 89 5.0 Very Build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 50
D SOLD 1990 Mustang 1993 Cobra Clone Very Nice Car! Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 4
H Fuel 88 Gt Runs Very Rich + Low Mpg Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
smttysmth02gt Haven't Been Here In A Very Long Time The Welcome Wagon 7
PerfRed 35th SOLD 35th Anniversary Mustang, 178k, Very Clean! SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom