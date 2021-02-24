I have an odd misfire

OK guys, heres whats happening... 1998 GT, auto... all bone stock, 102K miles. I was checking under the hood Monday, oil, water etc... I noticed #2 injector had fuel puddled around it. It appeared the fuel rail bolts had loosened up enough to let the rail raise a bit and #2 was leaking from the top oring. OK, no big deal, i will just tighten the rail bolts I said. When i did I noticed a cut piece of oring on the injector body. Loosened the rail bolts, popped the rail up enough that #1 & #2 were out, pulled off #2 and replaced the oring with a spare I had. All went back together well, fired it up, no leaks, but idled rough, thought still has air that has to bleed. Took it down the road, I could feel the miss and it flashed a CEL. Get back, check under hood, everything is dry, nothing left unplugged, all looks good. Then i scanned it, misfire on cyl3???WTH??? Checked plug on #3 injector, plugged in solid. Got my meter and checked resistance, all were at 12.3. Pulled #3 plug, looked good, right color. Fired it up, put the trusty long screwdriver to my ear, all injectors clicking and firing, but still could feel a little miss. Took it back up the road, hard miss under load, CEL again, scan again, misfire on #3. Repeat all the above checks, everything still looks good.

So before I buy a replacement #3 injector, does anyone have any insight on anything else it may be before I pull it apart again? Thanks