I hit a rock and my car won’t turnover!!

Hey this is my first time on here but this website has given me some great information in the past about my car so I'm reaching out for some help! So let me start by saying I have a 2011 Chevy Malibu, yesterday I was driving going out 35mph on a backroad and there was a massive rock about the size of a football maybe with a little more height to it and I didn’t have time to avoid it or swerve because it was a two lane road and cars were on the other side so I went over it thinking my car would have enough space under it to not harm my car and it hit my undercarriage! Instantly my gas pedal stopped working so I pulled over to turn my car off and try to turn it back on and low and behold the car would not start! It cranks but is not fully turning over, I’ve found a similar question on here and seen many people say check fuses and a switch behind the tail light but since I have a 2011 I was told I wouldn’t have that switch, I also called a few mechanics because I also thought it could be a throttle cable issue and was told my car likely doesn’t have that either. I looked under the car for any leaks and there was nothing leaking. I even had to leave it over night on the side of the road and when I got it towed this morning still nothing leaked out. I began to think it was maybe a starter issue but the car is cranking just not fully starting so it’s a bit confusing to me as to what it could be. My engine light immediately came on after the hit but when the tow truck man scanned the codes nothing popped up.. any clue what this could be? I have pictures and a video of me attempting to start it.