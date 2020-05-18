I just reopened my FB account....then remembered why I closed it.

CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
12,455
13,552
234
62
Birmingham, al
m.imdb.com
Oh My GOD!

it's like a bad acid trip. What a :leghump:in monumental waste of time.
I spend too much time doing stupid sht here, but when it comes to FB, you get to have an opinion about everything....And with every opinion..there are dozens of people that either like, or dont like what you have to say.

I shut that sht off.
 
  • Haha
  • Agree
Reactions: 02 281 GT and 74stang2togo

  • Sponsors(?)


L

lemosley1973

Active Member
Feb 18, 2019
106
29
38
47
Clover, SC
Don't reply - if I think a post is going to get strong opinions and isn't related to motoring of some kind, I typically just leave it.

There are some good automative-related groups, especially for parts. Find them and stick to them.

Stop scrolling after a page or 2, or it will suck your life away.
 
02 281 GT

02 281 GT

Agreed...My wife has great Boobs
10 Year Member
Feb 3, 2009
2,197
1,339
174
Cabot, AR
I deactivated mine a few weeks ago for the same reason. I may reactivate it in a month or two, but some people will definitely be unfollowed.
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,296
949
123
Long Island, NY
You guys are reminding me why I never opened one!! Thank you!
.....and the wife keeps me posted on the family news through hers, so I feel like I don’t miss anything there!
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
8,008
976
214
40
Acworth, GA
You have to learn to scroll quickly. Your scroll speed has a direct relation with your blood pressure. If I didn't have a facebook account, I would have no idea what is going on at work.

Kurt
 
L

lemosley1973

Active Member
Feb 18, 2019
106
29
38
47
Clover, SC
95BlueStallion said:
I use it for my parents and extended family to see pics of my kids, and general info we have going on. I am a part of a Fox group, but I just look at the pics of the cars. Stay away from comments, just like on UTube.
Click to expand...
The SVT Performance and 03/04 Terminator groups plus various Fox body part,s ZX14, and V-MAX groups are worth it. Otherwise, I ignore most of it. I pretty much never scroll through the home page and just hit the groups.

You could always TIG weld up that newly found oil leak on the custom Monster Pan :suicide:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J TERMINAL ISLAND Reopened hopefully. Regional Forums and Event Information 0
C Finally Made An Account The Welcome Wagon 3
5spd GT Anyone Got A Carfax Account And Can Run A Vin For Me? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
C My account SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
199 Anyone with Carfax account? Can you run a report for me? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Cobra5.0Jeep CarDomain Account? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
IIGood Something I forgot to account for when upgrading brakes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
1987stangman Anyone got a car fax account? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Chythar Anyone have a Carfax account? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
K What accounts for the extra weight in my VErt? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
C carfax account 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S Anyone have a carfax account?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
BlueOvalStangGT Does anyone have an active Carfax account? I need your help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
94GTCoupe anyone with a carfax account? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
blckstng96 anyone got a carfax account? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Bluffing024 anyone have a carfax account? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
mity2 Carfax - Ne1 have account? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
01BlkGT Anyone with a CarFax account that could help me out? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D if youre an Automotive Technician or Tax Accountant, COME IN!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
D Fraud on my ebay account. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
S Roush Finally got an account to work here... Special Production 13
M Accounting people in here please 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M Accounting - please look 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 22
M Accounting help please 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Financial Accounting II - HELPPP 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
A ok I bought a carfax account anyone want me to run one for you? Regional Forums and Event Information 4
A Anyone interested or have a Carfax account? Regional Forums and Event Information 2
DFG 5OH Anyone With An Ebay Account? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
Gripstang Serious Crunch Time... Any of My Old Buddies Around With a Carfax Account? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
VibrantRedGT Paypal account hijacked again. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
toplessmustang does anyone have an account on corral.net 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
G Carfax report - Anyone w/ an account? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
jikelly Carb on a 351W, should I switch to EFI or will that break my bank account? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Wild93StangInNY anyone has a turboford.org account ??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
D Anyone have a carfax account? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
1320stang I'm back after a long hiatus.... Not sure if there is anyone still around that even remembers me.... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
Edbert Remember when the Probe was almost called the Mustang? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
Black1987 I Remember Why I Like A Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 68
1200gt Who Remembers Stump The Chumps!? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Onefine88 Fox Remembering The "heap" 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
S Back From Loooong Ago. New Handle (because I Can't Remember How To Log Into My Old One, Lol) The Welcome Wagon 3
90lxwhite Remember The Time? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
deathsled Anyone Remember The Speedvision Cop? Other Auto Tech 0
Onefine88 Progress Thread Who Remembers These? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
CarMichael Angelo Now I remember why.......(bruised, beaten rant) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Team Ford ...I remember when 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
EDGE Motorsport Front suspension lift kit, anyone remember the advert? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Boosted92LX Lil help remembering.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
Nightfire Does anyone remember this D-bag? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 52
BlueOvalStangGT Does anyone remember a member from back in the day with a 90 LX, 86 GT, & 90s Coupe? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom