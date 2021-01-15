i keep having to adjust timing. wtf?

Hi all,

95 gt, H/C/I, original stock distributor, original stock coil, new MSD dist cap, old vortech/msd ingition control box (or whatever it's called), new spark plugs, 20+ year old plug wires (motorosport 9mm). 1 month old thing that is mounted on the passenger fender that controls the spark i think. damn I can't recall its name. it's the thing that would overheat and stop the car from running. the car also has something called a PIH (performance Improvement Harness) and a 93 computer. I think the only purpose of the PIH is to allow the 93 computer to be connected, AND, the 93 computer may have come with the PIH as a kit. not sure.

there is no CEL on, but I haven't checked for codes as of yet. maybe tomorrow.



the new plugs were installed recently right before the following sequence or during it (can't recall which):

I recently got the car up and running from its 17 year slumber (the engine was fired up a few times over the years, but no real driving that could have I any timing issues) and had to adjust the timing. I adjusted the timing to about 12 BTDC and it ran great (let's call this adjustment 1). a day or two later, it wasn't running great, and I had to adjust timing to about 10 BTDC (adjustment 2) and it was great again. next day it wasn't great and had to adjust it a tiny bit more to about 9.8 BTDC (adjustment 3). The next day (yesterday), not running great again. I plan to adjust the timing again, expecting to have to move it more toward 9 BTDC.



by 'not running great', I mean if I got on the gas, at best it would be revving a lot but not accelerating as quickly as it should and at worst it would bog a little and back fire and such. by 'great' i mean I was happy as hell.



The only thing that changed over these days were the weather temperature (30s-40s), gas refill (after adjustment 2) and maybe the new plugs (maybe before adjustment 1 but maybe after 1 and before 2, can't recall).



the idle has a horrible lope once it gets warmed up a little (after about 1 or 2 minutes) and will stall if I don't give it some gas. it will idle at about 1100 and then drop a little and surge to about 1500, then drop closer to 500 and surge back to 1500+, then nearly stall and surge, then stall. not always 4 cycles, but that's the general idea. this is something I will be working on next (in a new thread after I check/replace as vacuum lines), but mention it here in case it is a symptom of something that might help figure out the timing thing.



any thoughts on this?



thanks