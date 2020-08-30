I Make Custom AC Lines

I make custom factory style air conditioning lines for fox bodies and I can make individual lines. My main kit that I sell is a remote mount accumulator setup to hid

it away in the fender and lines that route differently for SBF turbo cars. I also make kits for LS, Coyote, Barra, 4g63, 2JZ, and hemi swaps into the foxbodies.

Prices are shipped to anywhere in the lower 48:

Coyote swap with FS10 compressor adapter is 445.00

Coyote swap with FS20 compressor adapter is 460.00

Turbo SBF kit is 295.00

LS swap with factory fox location accumulator 175.00

LS swap with remote mount accumulator 375.00

I'll have more prices for other combos once I make one