I Make Custom AC Lines

U

Utopianauto

New Member
Aug 30, 2020
1
0
1
26
Rockledge, FL
I make custom factory style air conditioning lines for fox bodies and I can make individual lines. My main kit that I sell is a remote mount accumulator setup to hid
it away in the fender and lines that route differently for SBF turbo cars. I also make kits for LS, Coyote, Barra, 4g63, 2JZ, and hemi swaps into the foxbodies.
Prices are shipped to anywhere in the lower 48:
Coyote swap with FS10 compressor adapter is 445.00
Coyote swap with FS20 compressor adapter is 460.00
Turbo SBF kit is 295.00
LS swap with factory fox location accumulator 175.00
LS swap with remote mount accumulator 375.00
I'll have more prices for other combos once I make one
 

Attachments

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,461
10,490
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Moved this post to [Service Available] Forum. You may post a link to this thread in your signature and you may send link to this thread within [Private Messages]. This link should not be spammed in Tech or Talk threads.

Please PM [Private Message] me if you have any questions. This section is for hobbyists.
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,142
4,244
203
42
This is real nice. Thanks Noobz :rock:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
90sickfox We Need Custom AC Lines 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
polo708 Questions About Custom Brake Lines On A 67 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
T 2.3t Custom Coolant Line Help!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Yellow302 Forced Induction Paxton Novi 2000 Custom Oil Return Line, May Work On Vortec As Well. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Husky44 Fuel Injector rails for custom line routing? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Tripoli Custom stainless brake lines from DynoSpeed Racing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Blown331LX Custom Fuel Return Line Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Link for Custom brake, fuel and transmission lines Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
jcode68 Custom power steering lines for 68 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
corpse custom brake line question (non-mustang specific) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
S Thanks for the add to the group. I have built custom cars for years but my current project is a 1973 Mustang Grande The Welcome Wagon 4
N Suspension 1974 Pintero (Custom Mini-Ranchero) - 5 Lug Axel 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
M New member, question about custom order times The Welcome Wagon 2
S 1995 GT500 Style hood options The Welcome Wagon 0
PakstinN cam swap w/ 11r 190 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
J custom dash 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
kiddiccarus Does anyone customize the interior of the 94-95? I am running into brick walls 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
2 Sct x4 won't hold custom tune Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
9 What's it Worth? 1990 Restored Mustang 800hp What is it Worth?!?!? 3
E Custom mod to 2002 gt stock headlights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M 05-09 Custom Tune Qustion 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
owtblockchain A little custom mod I had done to my 2005 GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Progress Thread Introduction/Preview to my Custom 2007 Mustang 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Mexidankus Drivetrain AOD valve body on 4R70W SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
FastDriver Engine Custom A/C. How to determine correct amount of freon? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
M Sct x3 what inside the custom tune? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
BlakeusMaximus LMR's customer service is top notch 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
WIKDPNY 2013 GT speedo will not calibrate with custom tune- help!!!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
M Can't find my custom tune diablosport predator 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
95BlueStallion West Coast Customs ‘93 GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
cj5.0 Custom Fox door panels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J 05 Mustang Gt, I need help with identifying custom parts... PICS! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
nickyb Engine Msd custom wires Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
S Custom Turbo Build Fresh engine break-in period 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
K custom vehicle order tracking 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
V For Sale 1993 Cobra Custom Tilt Headrests (1994 Style) Interior Exterior Parts 0
9 Learn How To : Custom dual piston big brake install . (modification required) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
meweehaa Custom Autosound install issue 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
CarMichael Angelo Custom cam prices 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
E Mustang gt 2007, car wont start after uploading custom tune 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
a91what Frankenstang- The Tuning [M112 Eaton custom blower build] Digital Self-tuning Forum 37
C SOLD Covercraft Sunbrella Custom-Fit Car Cover 2015+ Mustangs S550 Mustangs for Sale (2015+) 1
TOOLOW91 For Sale Custom blower cam by Brian Freezy -150obo Engine and Power Adder 2
gonzo.ayres 77 cobra...custom license plates? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
F Custom vs. original paint .... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
Essn95 Next Mod: Gears or Custom Tune 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
G Need a custom tune 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
A Custom rims, incorrect offset. Need Halp!!(2017 GT no PP) 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
killer5.0 Want to get into welding so i can do custom work on my car...TIG or MIG? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
MoDriver SOLD Real Leather Emergency Brake Boot For A Sn95 Mustang, Black With Black Stitching Interior Exterior Parts 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom