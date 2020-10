I have a 2005 V6 Mustang and I mistakenly unplugged the PATS plug and now I cannot turn off alarm. The alarm lock is flashing. I can start the car but door locks, windows, lights won’t work, it won’t shift into gear. I have put the key in the drivers lock and held it for 30 seconds. I locked the steering wheel then put the key in the ignition switch and turned to on position to no avail. I am at wits end.