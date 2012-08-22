Taken directly from the ATSG AODE Techtran manual



AOD-E Transmission Electronic Control System

The following is a list of the actuators and sensors used in controlling the transmission

- Electronic Control Microprocessor Assembly (ECA)



INPUTS

- Engine Coolant Temperature (ECT) Sensor

- Air Charge Temperature (ACT) Sensor

- Transmission Operating Temperature (TOT) Sensor

- Manual Lever Postion Sensor (MLPS)

- Brake ON/OFF (BOO) Switch

- Electronic Distributorless Ignition System (This doesn't apply to anyone here so I will omit the trans function and symptoms later in this reply)

- Air Conditioning Clutch (ACC)

- Mass Airflow (MAF) Sensor

- Throttle Position (TP) sensor

- Output Shaft Speed (OSS) Sensor

- Vehicle Speed Sensor (VSS)



OUTPUTS



- Shift Solenoid Assembly

-- Shift Solenoid 1 (SS-1)

-- Shift Solenoid 2 (SS-2)

- Electronic Pressure Control (EPC) Solenoid

- Modulated Converter Clutch Control (MCCC)









ECT Trans Function - ECT is used to control modulated converter clutch operation.

Symptoms: Modulated converter clutch will always be off, resulting in reduced fuel economy.

Fault codes 116, 117, and 118

(This effects lock up only and probably not the root of your issue)



ACT Trans function - ACT is used to determine EPC pressure.

Symptoms - Incorrect EPC pressure either high or low will result in either harsh or soft shifts.

Fault codes 114, 112, and 113



TOT Sensor Trans fuction - The microprocessor assembly uses this voltage signal to determine whether a cold start shift schedule is necessary. The shift schedule is compensated when the transmission fluid is cold. The microprocessor also inhibits converter clutch operation at low transmission fluid temperatures and corrects EPC pressures for temperatures.

Symptoms - Converter clutch engagement and stabilized shift schedules happen too soon after a cold start

Fault Codes - 636, 637, 638



Manual Lever Position Sensor (MLPS) - The MLPS sends a signal to the microprocessor assembly which indicates of the shift lever (P, R,N, OD, D, 1). The MLPS is located on the outside of the transmission on the manual lever shaft.

MLPS Trans Function - Determines desired gear and EPC pressure.

Symptoms - Engagement concers, wrong gear, no shifts.

Fault codes - 634 and 522

NOTE: The sensor also contains the neutral/start and back up lamp circuits



Brake ON/OFF (BOO) Switch

Trans Function - Disengage converter clutch when brake is applied.

Symptoms - Failed "ON" - converter clutch will not engage at less than one-third throttle.

Failed "OFF" or not connected - converter clutch will not disengage when brake is applied.

Fault Code - 536



Air Conditioning Clutch (ACC)

Trans function - Adjust EPC pressure when A/C compressor clutch is engaged to compensate for additional load on the engine.

Symptoms -

Failed "ON" - EPC pressure slightly low with A/C OFF

Failed "ON" - EPC pressure slightly high with A/C ON.

Fault Code - 539



MAF Sensor Trans function - EPC pressure control, shift and converter clutch scheduling

Symptoms - High/low EPC pressure, incorrect shift schedule, incorrect converter engagement scheduling and symptoms similar to TPS malfunction

Fault Codes - 157, 158, 159, 184, and 185



TPS Trans function - Shift scheduling, EPC pressure control, converter clutch control.

Symptoms - harsh engagements, firm shift feel, abnormal shift schedule, converter clutch does no engage, converter clutch cycling (lock up coming in an out)

Fault codes - 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, and 167



Output Shaft Speed Sensor Trans function - converter clutch control, shift scheduling, used in determining EPC pressure.

Symptoms - No converter engagements, harsh shifts, abnormal shift schedules.

Fault code - 639



VSS Trans function - modifies upshift schedules

Symptoms - shift busyiness on grades

Fault code - 452



Shift Solenoid Assembly (SS-1 and SS-2)

Trans function - Solenoids 1 and 2 provide gear selection of first through fourth gears by controlling the pressure to the three shift valves.

SS-1 Symptoms:

Failed "ON" - first and fourth gear only

Failed "OFF" - second and third gear only

Fault codes - 617**, 618**, 619**, and 621*

SS-2 Symptoms:

Failed "ON" - third and fourth gear only

Failed "OFF" - first and second gear only

SS-1 AND SS-2 symptoms:

Both failed "ON" - fourth gear only

Both failed "OFF - second gear only

Fault codes - 621* and 622*

* Output circuit check, generated only by electrical conditions

** May also be generated by some non-electrical transmission component condition



Modulate Converter Clutch Control (MCCC) trans function - Used to engage the converter clutch

Symptoms:

Failed "ON" - engine stalls in second gear (OD, D range) at low idle speeds with the brake applied.

Failed "OFF" - converter never engages

Fault codes - 628** and 652*

* Output circuit check, generated only by electrical conditions

** May also be generated by some non-electrical transmission component condition



Electronic Pressure Control (EPC) solenoid trans function - Regulates EPC pressure, 2-3 back out valve control, line pressure.

Symptoms:

Failed "ON" - minimum EPC pressure (minimum capacity), limit engine torque (alternate firing).

Failed "OFF" - maximum EPC pressure, harsh engagements and harsh shifts.

Fault codes - 624 and 625