94 GT AODE w/4.10 gears.
New condition.
My son's car.
He complained that all the sudden the car is revving really high in 1st before it will shift to 2nd.
Depending on throttle, he said it wouldn't shift into 2nd gear before 4k rpm. Even later if you were harder on the throttle. It wouldn't shift at it's normal 1-2 point. Then the next shift is too soon.
So I drive the car. Here is what it is doing, and I am baffled:
With gear selector in "D", taking off from a stop, easy normal driving.
It runs up to 4k rpm then shifts from 1st to 3rd.
Then goes to 4th at a little lower rpm than it used to.
So I try it again. Taking off from a stop, easy driving, but with gear selector in 1st.
Then, at about the normal shift point, way before 4k, I manually shift to second, to see if it jumps to third or holds 1st up to the higher rpm. Nope. It instantly, and effortlessly shifts into 2nd!
So then I continue through 2nd, up to about a 'normal' rpm for a 2-3 shift, then put it in drive.
The tranny seems to shift instantly and easily, like the previous manual shift, but it is quickly apparent that it shifted out of 2, but either did not go right to 3, OR went into 3 but slipped as though it was in neutral. After about 2-3 seconds of slipping, it kinda started catching 3rd and drove again, without slippage. Then 4th came too soon and it learched into OD.
So, in automatic mode, it shifts high and hard from 1 to 3, then mushes into OD.
In manual mode, it shifts perfectly 1 to 2, but 2 to 3 is either super slow or 3 slips at first.
4th is mushy and too soon again.
IDEAS?
