I need help with my AC system

Good afternoon, I'm reaching out from the deep South about a problem I'm having with my AC system. I own a 99 Mustang V6 and the car's RPM increased every time I turned on the AC. At that time, there was enough refrigerant in the system so it wasn't a lack of refrigerant. I finally figured out that the AC low pressure valve also know as the AC clutch cycling switch is faulty. After 21 years, I wouldn't doubt it either. It turns out that I tried to change this part myself since it looked easy enough but the refrigerant came out. I guess the valve on the accumulator didn't closed and kept coming out. I tried my best to change the part and replace the o-ring as quickly as possible but enough gas had escaped and now the AC clutch on the compressor is not engaging. I know the system is low on refrigerant and the easy thing to do is just to fill it with AC Pro or any other brand out in the marketplace. My question is since the system was open for the time I was trying to replace the AC low pressure switch and the O-ring, does anyone know if I now need to replace the accumulator? Again, the system still has some refrigerant but it's low to the point that the AC won't work and I know the system does that to protect the compressor. Also is it a good idea to evacuate all of the remaining refrigerant and to put a vacuum on the system to take out all of the moisture?



Any help or suggestion will be appreciated.