Engine I need help with PCV routing on a 1995 Cobra with supercharger

I need some good ideas on how to vent the crankcase on my 95 Cobra, I don't think it's working, the way it's set up now. Here's some details: the charger has been on the car since 1996 and was recently rebuilt, it has 13lb pulley. The car has 46,000 miles, starts and runs very well, good idle at 1000RPM, no blow by etc... When I'm driving I get an occasional whiff that smells like crank case vapor and also a VERY light oil mist forms on the passenger side of engine, mainly on the valve cover and plug wires, I THINK it's coming from that small KN filter that's on the side of the oil fill tube, also the MR Gasket cap is vented. Isn't there supposed to be hose coming off the oil fill tube for the PCV system to work? Any help is much appreciated.
CobraEngine1.jpg
CobraEngine2.jpg
CobraEngine3.jpg
CobraEngine4.jpg
 

