I need help with this color (pic attached)

My current interior is the Armrest color - like a pale, milky grey - not asthetically pleasing ..at all.. They car allegedly has the Titanium Gray interior - is that really the color? Can anyone share pics to help verify or confirm?The center console replacement unit is where I would like to go..that said, is it too much of a stretch to try to dye it that color? Would it just be easier to get Titanium and re-spray the panels including the center console?My ultimate goal is a clean "refreshed" interior. Seats are black, rug and headliner are black.. everthing else is that weird gray color with the top half of my dash also black..Thoughts? Advice? comments etc..