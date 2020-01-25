I need help with this color (pic attached)

stussy2870
My current interior is the Armrest color - like a pale, milky grey - not asthetically pleasing ..at all.. They car allegedly has the Titanium Gray interior - is that really the color? Can anyone share pics to help verify or confirm?
The center console replacement unit is where I would like to go..that said, is it too much of a stretch to try to dye it that color? Would it just be easier to get Titanium and re-spray the panels including the center console?
My ultimate goal is a clean "refreshed" interior. Seats are black, rug and headliner are black.. everthing else is that weird gray color with the top half of my dash also black..
Thoughts? Advice? comments etc..
