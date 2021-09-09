I need help

L

Landen23

New Member
Sep 9, 2021
1
0
0
16
Florida
Hello so i have a 1994 mustang gt and ive had many problems with it recently it just died when i was driving at about 60 mph and idle at 500 very rough and had no gas response and i judt checked the fuel injectors any idea what it could be?
 

