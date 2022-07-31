I sold my foxbody!Considering buying this sn94!

Ok so I recently sold my foxbody since i got kinda bored of it always sitting, since its always too hot or cold for me to drive it lol no ac/ heat and went through some lengths to make it that way haha.

Anyways i found this very clean unmolested 94gt asking $10.5k 180k miles. Would like to know if anyone thinks its a good buy (yes i know it’s probably high since everything is right now) and any issues i should look for as im not super familiar with these years but am of course familiar with the motor. Heres some pics and tell me anything you see or what i should check before i buy! Thanks
Edit: these came with a t5 as far as I remember, Were they any better or different if so? I am familiar with the fact that they had a longer input shaft but cant remember what else.
Pics:
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,999
8,369
203
polk county florida
I couldn't comment on the price, everything is overpriced right now or whenever you're shopping, but it's hard to find an unmolested, non hacked up, not a body work nightmare, been flipped too many times mustang these days.
 
