I sold my foxbody!Considering buying this sn94!

Ok so I recently sold my foxbody since i got kinda bored of it always sitting, since its always too hot or cold for me to drive it lol no ac/ heat and went through some lengths to make it that way haha.



Anyways i found this very clean unmolested 94gt asking $10.5k 180k miles. Would like to know if anyone thinks its a good buy (yes i know it’s probably high since everything is right now) and any issues i should look for as im not super familiar with these years but am of course familiar with the motor. Heres some pics and tell me anything you see or what i should check before i buy! Thanks

Edit: these came with a t5 as far as I remember, Were they any better or different if so? I am familiar with the fact that they had a longer input shaft but cant remember what else.

Pics: