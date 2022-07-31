I sold my foxbody!Considering buying this SN95!

Smurfstang88
Nov 11, 2019
Ok so I recently sold my foxbody since i got kinda bored of it always sitting, since its always too hot or cold for me to drive it lol no ac/ heat and went through some lengths to make it that way haha.

Anyways i found this very clean unmolested 94gt asking $10.5k 180k miles. Would like to know if anyone thinks its a good buy (yes i know it’s probably high since everything is right now) and any issues i should look for as im not super familiar with these years but am of course familiar with the motor. Heres some pics and tell me anything you see or what i should check before i buy! Thanks
Edit: these came with a t5 as far as I remember, Were they any better or different if so? I am familiar with the fact that they had a longer input shaft but cant remember what else.
Pics:
 

Smurfstang88 said:

General karthief
I couldn't comment on the price, everything is overpriced right now or whenever you're shopping, but it's hard to find an unmolested, non hacked up, not a body work nightmare, been flipped too many times mustang these days.
 
General karthief said:
I couldn't comment on the price, everything is overpriced right now or whenever you're shopping, but it's hard to find an unmolested, non hacked up, not a body work nightmare, been flipped too many times mustang these days.
Agreed, on all of that. Maybe if i can snag it for 9k because id like to not lose my a$$ if i decided to sell it in the future.. only thing im worried about is the high miles, seems even for 9k it would be high. A few years ago id say it’s probably a $6k car.
 
Smurfstang88 said:
Essn95 said:
 
Smurfstang88 said:
 
Potomus Pete said:
 
Smurfstang88 said:
 
Smurfstang88 said:
 
Smurfstang88 said:
 
ChillPhatCat said:


But seriously. Looks clean. SN's are definitely better built than Foxes ever were... not to knock the versatility of the Fox chassis.
 
BlakeusMaximus said:
 

ChillPhatCat said:
I wouldn't say it's unmolested... it does have a steering wheel cover. :eek:


But seriously. Looks clean. SN's are definitely better built than Foxes ever were... not to knock the versatility of the Fox chassis.
RIGHT i hate the cover, but the red is gone on the top of the wheel and turned black, but i still would probably rather have it showing rather than using a cover, i always hated them.. probably the cover ruined it:/ or maybe just happens from age.. if anyone has any input on how to fix it back to original, maybe an upholsterer could re wrap it? Or possibly to dye it back?

Also agreed with you there, i wish they had build them better but then again what would every foxbody owner have to do if they were already good to go LOL. But seriously foxbodys are awesome and cant wait to build another someday.
 
Smurfstang88 said:
I feel like this is a scam, after all it does say Albuquerque:lol: looks like a nice one tho but would have to be a crackhead to sell any cobra for that cheap
BlakeusMaximus said:
 
