I sold my foxbody!Considering buying this SN95!

Just got home with it, its already turning some heads! Love it. I always loved foxbodys and still do, i do have some in the family still which is good. mine had sfc’s, tubular a arms, mm rear controlarms, lowered. Mostly everything i could do to make it ride better since i like driving and not drag racing,and in my opinion this one being stock except it has koni shocks, rides way better. Feels alot more stable at higher speeds and just feels better in the corners, im impressed. Kind of feel like these cars are a bit underrated! Anyways i owned my fox since 2018 so i got it for a better deal of course,and it was a shell with just a good motor, i made the interior near perfect, got a decent paint job, decent suspension as mentioned/brakes and sold for $9k! I thought i was asking a little to much since it needed a pro to fix the bodywork and paint, and a few other little things here and there like all of em do, but nonetheless had people fighting over my asking price and didnt even get negotiated.. i shoulda asked more i guess LOL..nonetheless i made a little money off it which was surprising for a foxbody. Also id like to say I believe the fit and finish, interior/exterior is pretty good on these sn95s especially this oneand if you are thinking of getting one, if its nice, BUY IT. I always thought they were just ok and not the best looking but trust me if its super clean like they were from factory,and not a clapped out sh$t box like 90% you see, they are really pretty nice cars. Also this thing got no RUST, obviously or i wouldnt have purchased.. Ok thats enough for now, ill update with some pics tomorrow when theres light outside. And as always thank you guys for the responses and input!