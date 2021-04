My 93 coupe has 3:73's in it. and an AOD with a 2500 converter and silver fox valve body. Now that I have installed the On3 Turbo I feel like the 3:73's are too much. The car just gets up into the power band too fast and I am always having to get off it. I know my right foot has a lot to do with it but I feel like 3:27's might be better. Opinions?