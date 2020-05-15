I think I broke my PS pump

I finally have the car on the road, and maybe like 600 miles total on it. The power steering pump is a new/refurb from oreilly's, I only replaced it a year ago because I cracked the plastic housing removing the old engine being careless.



Rack is original to the car, guessing 80-100k miles. Fluid is new and topped off. Unknown ball joints, probably original. Maximum motorsports solid steering shaft and solid bushing kit, stock k member. Underdrive crank pulley. Everything was great until I raised my RPM limit to 6800 and went testing, after the first pull the steering was "grumbly" like it would pop into place instead of being smooth. I've kept driving it and the steering effort is going up dramatically.



Did I get a marignal pump? Do the stock pumps not like RPM? Thinking of trying to rebuild it myself and flushing the rack out. I just hate removing the SN95 PS pulley.



I know there are a lot of variables to consider, but the solid bushings were a great upgrade for the loose steering I used to have, and I don't think that's the problem here - unless the rack moved?