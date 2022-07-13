I think my Fox might be a 1 of 1 car...

Quick Backstory... in 1986 or 1987, my uncle bought a Mustang. It had been special ordered by someone who canceled the order before my Uncle picked it up.

2 years later he sold it to my father, who always drove that car every single time he came to pick me up for the weekends... and drove it hard. To me, that car is a piece of my dad, so while the details are irrelevant, I am trying to track down what I can of it. It is also the inspiration for my love of Mustangs, and cars in general. It's always been my dream car.

In the late 2000's, he had some drug issues and sold it back to my uncle who had always regretted selling it.

During that time, my uncle rebuilt it and irritatingly had it repainted it Saleen Green... something I will have to rectify once I can get enough other tasks out of the way that I can focus on it and tear it completely apart for a stupidly expensive paint job and custom striping... After another 3-4 years, he sold it back to my father... Who a couple of weeks ago finally sold the car to me... with about 42,000 miles on the clock.

Sorry for all the unrelated details, but I am still super excited and had to share.

Anyway, I do know that the car is nothing else is an extremely rare vehicle, as it is a 1987 manual Mustang GT Convertible with color code 1K (Smoke) of which there were only 206 produced. The thing is, most convertibles I have seen had a red interior, whereas this one has a smoke interior which in itself I do not believe was very common. Adding to that, it does not have power door locks or windows but does have power mirrors.

While in the long run it does not really matter... I would love it if there was any way to narrow down the production numbers any further then 206. Any ideas?
 

There was never a "Smoke" exterior or interior color on a Fox Mustang.

1K exterior paint color = Light Grey
G interior trim color = Medium Grey

If you want a lower number than 1 of 206 you'll need a 'personalized statistics report' from Marti Auto Works
 
Like said, you'll need a personalized Marti report to really break it down lower than that. They usually can however so don't be surprised.

My car breaks down to a 1 of 1 due to the block heater but it's just a common black LX.
2E6A5640-6ECF-460C-AAC4-23F5E94610E8.jpeg
 
