I want to find what this marking means/ the person who built this car before me

Ok, I bought this 91 mustang about 6 months ago. It’s a 306 trick flow top end, throttle body, bbk unequal length headers, maf blah blah blah you know the deal. I am 19 and was 18 when I bought it so it was a lot of car for me. I always wondered who built this thing because it was built very well and every video I researched( tips and tricks) it was already done. Now it ran like :poo: when I got it so it turned out it was the 70mm throttle body, iac, and the calibrated bs maf. When I took the hot air intake out I found this marking that told me this thing was built a loooong time ago, which is pretty sick to find. I hope to find the guy who built it or know what the marking means, thanks. Oh and to the seller if you see this, thanks for being so cool
 

Here is most of the modifications done to it.
306 TFS hci
Bbk unequal length headers. Intake. Ac delete. Underdrive pulleys. 24 lb injectors off of a lightning(blue) with calibrated maf
Tremec tr3650( 00-04 mustang) transmission. Aluminum drive shaft. 373 gears. Koni adjustable shocks.
ROH 16x8.5 wheels
I was told it was supercharged at one time.
 
