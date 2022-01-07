I want to find what this marking means/ the person who built this car before me

Ok, I bought this 91 mustang about 6 months ago. It’s a 306 trick flow top end, throttle body, bbk unequal length headers, maf blah blah blah you know the deal. I am 19 and was 18 when I bought it so it was a lot of car for me. I always wondered who built this thing because it was built very well and every video I researched( tips and tricks) it was already done. Now it ran likewhen I got it so it turned out it was the 70mm throttle body, iac, and the calibrated bs maf. When I took the hot air intake out I found this marking that told me this thing was built a loooong time ago, which is pretty sick to find. I hope to find the guy who built it or know what the marking means, thanks. Oh and to the seller if you see this, thanks for being so cool