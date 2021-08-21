I Watch, I Wait, someday it will pop up

Hi Gang,

Since before I could drive I’ve been a fan of Mustangs. There are a LOT of nice cars, sports, muscle, luxury, rally etc but nothing turns my head like just about every mustang on the road. My dad, who passed when I was quite young, died in his early 30s. In his time I believe he owned 3 new mustangs from the mix 60’s to early 70s. In fact he passed in his Mustang. I don’t remember much about them except they were all green. So I think it’s in my blood.

I’m much older than he ever got and I’ve only had the pleasure of owning one - in 1983 my young self bought a 79 Cobra for $6,000 :(. Easily the most fun I’ve had driving a car, though only for three days. I let someone else drive me home one night and that person lost control on icy roads and wrecked it. So sad. I’ve never seen another like it but I’ll post about that in the fox forum.

I’m on the lookout now for something as I’m in a better position in life. I can’t justify new or even newer to myself yet, let alone my lovely wife. I figure if I find exactly what I wan and I can justify it to myself, then I’ll approach her. She knows I’m obsessed so it won’t be a surprise. I keep waiting for her to say “ honey, you work hard, you deserve that Mustang...”

I’ve got question about an ‘06 GT I’m looking at about what I suspect are some visible upgrades but I’m not certain. I’ll find the appropriate thread to post that in or if I can’t I’ll just circle back here.
 

Pics of what you are looking at or a much better description is needed before any kind of thoughts or opinions can be given.
 
