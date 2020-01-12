I6 performance? 1973 250

So I have a 1973 mustang base model, with a 250 i6 that has a couple collapsed lifters. This winters plan was to build a 302 to drop in, but after seeing that I needed to change out my mounts and whatnot I will have toast til next year. The plan now is to see what I can do with this i6 to get through the summer.
Has anyone Played with these much? There seems to be limited/conflicting information about them all over the internet. Most of what I can find is about the 300
 

