i6 to v8 motor/frame mounts

I have a 1968 mustang that I am converting from an i6 to a v8 with a t5. So far it had gone very well. I finally finished building the engine and putting it all together. The next thing I needed was frame and motor mounts.So I bought the Scott Drake "Motor"/frame mounts becuase they were really the only ones I could find from a reliable source. I had looked at the reviews and seen that these mounts seemed to be hit or miss but decided to go ahead and try them because I didn't really have another option. I am on a pretty tight budget and looking to get reliable mounts. The first pair I got the passenger one was completely bent and didn't fit. I did an exchange yet it there was still a bend. This second pair did bolt in though and I thought they might work.The motor mounts that I have are anchor 2257 mounts. These seem to be great. There was a little eccess rubber but no major bends like the frame mounts. I put the engine in and low and behold the drivers side lines up but the passenger side is nearly 1/2-3/4 inch off. Now I don't know what to do because I can't really find any other frame mounts and can't seem to find what other people did as well. Does anyone know if there is a different brand frame mount that actually fits? Or if maybe there is a different realatiely cheap setup I could run? There are at least 3 reviews on the frame mounts that had the same problem as me but they don't say what they ended up doing which I would like to know. Anyways any help would be greatly appreciated! Thankslink to the frame mounts