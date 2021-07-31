Engine IAC question - normally open or closed with no power?

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,990
1,490
184
Kearney, NE
Are 5.0 IAC valves normally open or closed? I just got a new Motor craft one from Rock Auto. Air blows through both holes without power. I've not checked one before, but I figured they were normally closed.
This one is for the shelf while they are available, and I want to make sure it is right while the return window is open.
Thanks!
 

