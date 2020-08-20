Id these plugs

The Shadow...

The Shadow...

Member
Sep 15, 2019
21
1
13
Pennsylvania
Hello, can any help I'd these plugs? I believe the last 2 plugs ( one doesn't have the plug just wires) are the 02 plugs.
The car is an 89 vert with a c4 tranny and a b and m shifter. I have had this car for to long and this is my first ford/ fox.
I know the vss plug isn't there. Not sure what area it come from so I can look for it.
Car runs pretty well. It does have the occasional shut off when slowing down. (I believe the vss would fix that).
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,119
9,379
224
Massachusetts
Nuetral gear switch. Tells the ECU the manual trans is in nuetral. It’s not present on AOD cars.

was the car originally a 5-spd or AOD? I can’t actually see the wire colors to confirm if it’s there.

but that harness is this one
lmr.com

Mustang Manual Transmission Harness (87-93) 5.0 - LMR

Use this 5.0 Resto 1987-1993 Mustang 5.0L manual transmission harness to repair your damaged or melted harness.
lmr.com lmr.com

There are three connectors on it. One is the VSS (2-wire) one is the Nuetral Safety/reverse light harness (4-wireplug) and the msnual cars would have a 2-wire plug for the NGS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Nik_95_Cobra Need this harness plug. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 2
Sycostang67 Spark plug socket? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
R Engine Remove the Idiot from the equation. Idle/hesitation issue. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
94chirps 2003 Mustang door speaker plug Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
E Electrical Fog light plugs??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
Andresquintana.mma Electrical Where does this plug connect? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
C reading plugs S/C 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
T Spark plug gap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M Suggestions on Coil Pack, Plug and Wire Upgrades 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
V 1999 Cobra knocking after spark plug blow out 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
79 Fox Spark plug boot melted. What’s going on? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Mixveez Mystery plugs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R 1987 GT - Mystery Plug The Welcome Wagon 11
R 1987 GT Convertible - Mystery plug 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
B 2003 2V Plug Identification SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
93notchback347! What spark plugs do I use with canfield heads and vortech v1 blower Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Sirocco110 Engine Spark plug wiring confusion. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
M Forced Induction Spark plug dilemma... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Dale GTCS Plugs, fuel rails and injectors Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
9 MAF wasnt plugged in when bought. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
S Nitrous Spark Plug help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
T Fuel Low voltage at pump harness plug. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 9
X Spark plug gap on 351w Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
H 65 289 spark plug gap/popping! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
S Electrical Stock tach wont work plugged into msd6al box? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
R Spark plugs 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J Gt40P Heads Spark plug Gap. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
D what spark plugs for 05 GT with Voodoo cams open air tuner magna flow exhaust. 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
S Electrical 91 alternator plug removal? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
9 SN95 Plugging rain leak, question under hood 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
A spark plugs 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
0 Bad Plugs or Bad piston?!? Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
arnie93lx For Sale Taylor 409 Race-Fit Pro Race Spark Plug Wires Engine and Power Adder 0
3 Spark plugs fowling out Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
R Need help with random plug 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S Transmission line plugs on Radiator 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
DemonGT Engine Plugs for 408 with Victor Jrs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
D Plug gap for 1978 302 in '67 Mustang? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
A Spark plugs 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
C Engine What size wrench for 2007 oil pan drain plug? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
KaptKane Engine 1990 5.0 Engine "stutter" miss Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
C Looking to identify some engine bay plugs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
sigsterrr Electrical Help me ID these plugs under my driver’s side dash 89 GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Barron91lx Engine Spark plug wire corona Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
T Plugs - NGK or Autolite? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
F Electrical Photo of convt. rear window switch plug needed. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
My92cashtrap Engine Spark plug surprise! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
billison Engine Oil level sensor plug. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M Single wire harness plug problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R low oil sensor plug 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom