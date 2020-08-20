Id these plugs

Hello, can any help I'd these plugs? I believe the last 2 plugs ( one doesn't have the plug just wires) are the 02 plugs.

The car is an 89 vert with a c4 tranny and a b and m shifter. I have had this car for to long and this is my first ford/ fox.

I know the vss plug isn't there. Not sure what area it come from so I can look for it.

Car runs pretty well. It does have the occasional shut off when slowing down. (I believe the vss would fix that).