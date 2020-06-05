Alright guys 93 5.0 high hanging iddle and no power very sluggish... I've replaced the egr valve, and the iddle air control, and checked the voltage on the tps and adjusted it lower at .96 now. Also checked the fuel pressure while off key in on position was at 35. Havnt done it while running yet. Built a smoke tester and didn't see any vacuum leaks accept for the egr before I replaced it. About to go crazy over here. What else should I be looking for. Maybe a vacuum leak somewhere else? Any ideas please.