Ideas or possibility of a turbo on a 1970 (302ci)?

I have a 1979 that is currently running a 750cfm Holley and a Ford Crate engine-M6007-x302. I plan to keep it for a long, long time and would like to at some point get it up to 500 hp. Currently it has the the Holly 750 cfm, RPM intake manifold, roller cams, some headers, and pipes....



I'm just wondering if it's a doable project or not a good thing to do something like this on this particular engine?

Also, does the size of the carb (CFM's) affect the turbo for good or bad, or vice/versa?