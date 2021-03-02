Ideas or possibility of a turbo on a 1970 (302ci)?

I have a 1979 that is currently running a 750cfm Holley and a Ford Crate engine-M6007-x302. I plan to keep it for a long, long time and would like to at some point get it up to 500 hp. Currently it has the the Holly 750 cfm, RPM intake manifold, roller cams, some headers, and pipes....

I'm just wondering if it's a doable project or not a good thing to do something like this on this particular engine?
Also, does the size of the carb (CFM's) affect the turbo for good or bad, or vice/versa?
 

All you need is a blow through style carb and a sealed carb hat and plumbing. Lots of people turbo stock 302 engines. A standard turbo kit for a fox mustang will work. I have 0n3. You'd have to make a section of 3in. Pipe to run from the supplied intake pipe to the carb hat and blow through carburetor. The carb will need to be tuned / jetted. There is a way to modify a regular carb for blow through but I've never done it. Did lots of research but went efi.
 
