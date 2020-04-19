Identifying odd port on 289 intake manifold

We're working to get my son's 65' Mustang up and running. We've been troubleshooting an exhaust leak and blew spoke into the tail pipe to look for what we thought would be an exhaust manifold leak (and I think we may have found it at the donut collector. However, we also noticed smoke coming from what seemed to be the manifold riser plate gasket. Once we pulled the carb, we noticed this. Can someone help me identify what this "side port" is on the left? I've not scene this before and can't located anything like it searching the internet. You can see that the gasket didn't quite cover it up when everything was installed.Thanks,CJB