Identifying PI heads

R

Red66GT

New Member
Jul 14, 2003
214
0
0
40
Simi Valley, CA
Visit site
Are there any visual differences between PI heads from 99+ mustangs and regular 4.6 liter heads from a 97 mustang? Just wondering if there are ways to tell by looking under the hood.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


CaliLifeStyle

CaliLifeStyle

New Member
Jun 9, 2004
625
0
0
36
Oxnard, CA
Red66GT said:
Are there any visual differences between PI heads from 99+ mustangs and regular 4.6 liter heads from a 97 mustang? Just wondering if there are ways to tell by looking under the hood.
Click to expand...

The only way I know of is to look at the intake openings. PI heads have a rectangular opening and the older heads had a teardrop/oval opening. I don't know of another way.
 
C

corgan

New Member
Oct 1, 2004
24
0
0
The intake on my 98 was entirely plastic and on my 02 the thermostat housing is metal and the rest is plastic.
 
billfisher

billfisher

Active Member
Jul 17, 2005
1,296
4
38
huntsville, AL
intake?

Kilgore Trout said:
Heads mang, HEADS...
Click to expand...

my pi intake is all plastic.

only way to tell is heads, but... I doubt anyone put an NPI intake on PI heads.
the front intake runner on NPI goes to the passenger side of the block. good luck. I had the same questions...but i just figured the lame no power 96 heads were on it because it was well... lame.
 
R

Red66GT

New Member
Jul 14, 2003
214
0
0
40
Simi Valley, CA
Visit site
I have the bullitt intake and was told that an 01 bullitt engine was put in my 97, I figured the only way to be sure that the bullitt intake wasn't slapped onto the 97 engine was if I could confirm that the PI heads were on there (even though that wouldn't necessarily guarantee the car has had the bullitt engine swapped, it would be much more likely).
 
W

Waynedavis

New Member
Nov 28, 2020
3
0
1
35
Georgia
CaliLifeStyle said:
The only way I know of is to look at the intake openings. PI heads have a rectangular opening and the older heads had a teardrop/oval opening. I don't know of another way.
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

  • 16065898703904838619335205258020.jpg
    16065898703904838619335205258020.jpg
    812.6 KB · Views: 3
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Hi guys i just got a 2003 mustang gt 4.6 how do check kow it the car has pi heads
Replies
6
Views
709
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
RaggedGT
RaggedGT
jenrik
Pi intake on non pi heads
Replies
18
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
D
PI Intake on 5.4?
Replies
0
Views
125
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Dbabb
D
J
5.4 2v N/A Swap Intake Build
Replies
2
Views
381
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mad Mod
M
S
1996 GT Rod knock
Replies
3
Views
348
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom