Identifying PI heads

only way to tell is heads, but... I doubt anyone put an NPI intake on PI heads.
the front intake runner on NPI goes to the passenger side of the block. good luck. I had the same questions...but i just figured the lame no power 96 heads were on it because it was well... lame.
I have the bullitt intake and was told that an 01 bullitt engine was put in my 97, I figured the only way to be sure that the bullitt intake wasn't slapped onto the 97 engine was if I could confirm that the PI heads were on there (even though that wouldn't necessarily guarantee the car has had the bullitt engine swapped, it would be much more likely).