Idle Adjustment Issues 2.3 Turbo fuel injectedto

Jan 2, 2020
About three weeks ago my 87 2.3 Turbo would die at a stop sign. It started this all in a moment. From running great to trying to keep it going at idle or just above.
When I got home I found the coupler that wires the idle air by-pass solenoid had come off. I hooked it back up but that did not solve the issue. I replaced the solenoid since it was old. Still no progress.
I checked the voltage from the ECU to the throttle position the sensor and was able to get it to stabilize at .9 volts with key on and engine not running. But still, when I would start it it would not idle. I adjusted the idle set screw in until the spring was compressed all the way. This did allow the engine to stay running but below normal idle speed.
There are 5 volts going to the input terminal of the throttle position sensor with .9 volts on the middle terminal.
It is my understanding one should not have to adjust the idle set screw from factory setting. Is this correct?
My timing is set at 10 degrees BTDC with the spout removed.

Any suggestions where I should look next to resolve this idle issue?
 

