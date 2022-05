Unplug the IAC. Then use the idle set screw to back the idle down. You should be able to back it down to the point where the car will stall. You want to stop just above that.



Reset the ECU (disconnect battery for 15 min), plug the IAC back in, and let the car relearn idle.





With the IAC disconnected, if you can't lower idle down with the set screw, you very likely have a vacuum leak somewhere that is feeding additional air to the engine. You'll want to do a smoke test to find it