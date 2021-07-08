Idle and power issues on my '95 Cobra (codes inside)

Replaced fuel pump Replaced spark plugs, distributor cap, and rotor Cleaned MAF several times Pulled codes during KOER test: 157, 159, and 998 Looked for vacuum leaks (couldn't find anything obvious) Checked battery voltage (14.0 when engine was idling more or less correctly) Swapped in a new coil to see what would happen (nothing changed)

Cleaned or checked IAC Checked TPS voltage Checked fuel pressure Reset base idle

There's a vague smell of fuel in the vacuum hose off the fuel pressure regulator (not really enough to make me think that's definitely the cause, but it is the original regulator) Every sensor is original to the car, however, I didn't get a code for anything but the MAF

A couple of weeks ago my '95 Cobra started acting similarly to when the MSD coil went bad a few years ago: sputtering while driving and at idle accompanied by a general sense of the car being down on power while driving. It will run like this if it manages to stay running when I start it. On many occasions it will die almost immediately after starting.I hadn't replaced regular tune-up items in a while, so I started with that (Motorcraft cap/rotor/spark plug wires and Autolite plugs). I also ordered a new fuel pump just in case. The fuel pump just arrived today. After buttoning everything up, it's running exactly the same as it did prior to all the new components.After this, I broke out the code reader: KOEO codes are all related to missing emissions equipment. Multiple KOER tests netted a few different codes which include 157 (MAF voltage low/grounded), 159 (MAF voltage out of range), and 998 (vehicle running in failure mode).I cleaned the MAF after which the car ran flawlessly for about a minute. I was able to get a good KOER test with only emissions-related codes. After that good run, it started running badly again immediately after I shut the car off and tried restarting it.What I have done so far:The items above did not change the way the car runs at all with the exception of the one good KOER test I got after cleaning the MAF the first time.What I have not yet done:Here's a video of the car running to show the typical idle issues. It's about a minute long.I'm going to order a fuel pressure tester tonight (probably).Extra information for what it's worth: