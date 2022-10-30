Idle hangs at 1500 after revving.

Hello,



I have a 91 LX with a 347 stroker HCI EFI and I have had the car dyno tuned in the past and had the same issue. I am having a problem where when I rev the rpm gets stuck at 1500 for a few seconds then drops down to normal 800-900 range. I unplugged the IAC and revved it and it does not get stuck. I have tried motorcraft IAC and aftermarket and they both act the same when plugged in. I was thinking of doing the base idle reset but do not know what else would cause this. Please help.